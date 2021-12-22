Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    26th ERQS flies through CENTCOM [Image 4 of 10]

    26th ERQS flies through CENTCOM

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    12.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron conducts preflight checks on a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2021. The Combat King II provides U.S. Central Command an expedient airlift and combat search and rescue capability to execute personnel recovery operations to austere airfields and denied territory for expeditionary, all weather personnel recovery operations to include airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 09:39
    Photo ID: 6993439
    VIRIN: 211222-F-UQ958-1058
    Resolution: 5711x3799
    Size: 8.28 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th ERQS flies through CENTCOM [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Joseph Pick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    332 AEW"
    "1CTCS
    HC-130J
    26 ERQS

