26th ERQS flies through CENTCOM

U.S. Air Force pilots assigned to the 26th Expeditionary Rescue Squadron prepare to takeoff in a U.S. Air Force HC-130J Combat King II at an undisclosed location in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Dec. 22, 2021. The Combat King II provides U.S. Central Command an expedient airlift and combat search and rescue capability to execute personnel recovery operations to austere airfields and denied territory for expeditionary, all weather personnel recovery operations to include airdrop, airland, helicopter air-to-air refueling, and forward area ground refueling missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Joseph Pick) (Portions of this image have been blurred for operational security)

Date Taken: 12.22.2021
Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)