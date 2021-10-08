Lessons learned

Staff members of the 642nd Regional Support Group took part in a virtual staff ride led by members of the Army University Press Combat Studies Institute at Fort McCoy, Wis., during the Combat Support Training Exercise on Aug. 10, 2021. The seminar walked them through a detailed discussion of the Battle of Chipyong-ni during the Korean War -- showing computer re-creations of the battlefield as it existed and talking through problems faced by American troops. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

