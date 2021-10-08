Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    After action [Image 1 of 3]

    After action

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.10.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    Staff members of the 642nd Regional Support Group took part in a virtual staff ride led by members of the Army University Press Combat Studies Institute at Fort McCoy, Wis., during the Combat Support Training Exercise on Aug. 10, 2021. The seminar walked them through a detailed discussion of the Battle of Chipyong-ni during the Korean War -- showing computer re-creations of the battlefield as it existed and talking through problems faced by American troops. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2021
    Date Posted: 12.24.2021 00:29
    Photo ID: 6993363
    VIRIN: 210810-A-VX503-0045
    Resolution: 5802x3868
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, After action [Image 3 of 3], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    staff ride
    reserves
    history
    642 RSG
    Army University Press Combat Studies Institute

