ALU students volunteer to help homeless veterans

RICHMOND, Va. (Dec. 21, 2021) – U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dedrick Jennings (far left) and 2nd Lt. Justin Grissett (far right) serve food to homeless veterans from the local Richmond, Virginia area during the Vetlink Veteran Service Center’s feeding the homeless veterans holiday event. Jennings and Grissett are currently attending the Basic Officer Leadership Course at the Army Logistics University located on Fort Lee, Virginia.

