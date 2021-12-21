Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ALU students volunteer to help homeless veterans [Image 1 of 2]

    ALU students volunteer to help homeless veterans

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Keith Goodsell 

    U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command (CASCOM)

    RICHMOND, Va. (Dec. 21, 2021) – U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Dedrick Jennings (far left) and 2nd Lt. Justin Grissett (far right) serve food to homeless veterans from the local Richmond, Virginia area during the Vetlink Veteran Service Center’s feeding the homeless veterans holiday event. Jennings and Grissett are currently attending the Basic Officer Leadership Course at the Army Logistics University located on Fort Lee, Virginia.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.21.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 17:10
    Photo ID: 6993220
    VIRIN: 211221-A-PH682-006
    Resolution: 1430x953
    Size: 336.64 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ALU students volunteer to help homeless veterans [Image 2 of 2], by Keith Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ALU students volunteer to help homeless veterans
    ALU students volunteer to help homeless veterans

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    ALU students volunteer to feed homeless veterans

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    Fort Lee
    CASCOM
    ALU
    SCOE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT