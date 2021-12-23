Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    IPAC Christmas Party [Image 5 of 5]

    IPAC Christmas Party

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Gabrielle Sanders 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    Decorations with a Grinch theme are placed in the outbound section in the Installation Personnel Administration Center (IPAC) at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, Arizona, Dec. 23, 2021. The IPAC Christmas party had activities such as a white elephant gift exchange, ugly sweater and a best decorated section competition.

    This work, IPAC Christmas Party [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Gabrielle Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

