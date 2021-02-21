Stephen Achziger, a professional ballet danseur from Los Angeles, CA, poses in a partial Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform at Badwater Basin, located in Death Valley CA, Feb. 21, 2021. Suicide is a serious concern in the military community. Every day 17.6 veterans commit suicide. In fact, the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times higher than non-veteran adults and most suicides occur from veterans who haven't deployed. This photo series is meant to be an artistic portrayal of the struggles and PTSD that veterans and service members face everyday.



Photo by Sgt. James Garvin, 79th TSC

Performed by Stephen Achziger

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.23.2021 16:59 Photo ID: 6992959 VIRIN: 210221-A-JG911-652 Resolution: 2730x3412 Size: 4 MB Location: DEATH VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dance Photoshoot Brings Awareness to Veteran PTSD [Image 4 of 4], by SGT James Garvin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.