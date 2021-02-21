Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dance Photoshoot Brings Awareness to Veteran PTSD [Image 2 of 4]

    Dance Photoshoot Brings Awareness to Veteran PTSD

    DEATH VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2021

    Photo by Sgt. James Garvin 

    79th Theater Sustainment Command

    Stephen Achziger, a professional ballet danseur from Los Angeles, CA, poses in a partial Operational Camouflage Pattern (OCP) uniform at Badwater Basin, located in Death Valley CA, Feb. 21, 2021. Suicide is a serious concern in the military community. Every day 17.6 veterans commit suicide. In fact, the suicide rate for veterans is 1.5 times higher than non-veteran adults and most suicides occur from veterans who haven't deployed. This photo series is meant to be an artistic portrayal of the struggles and PTSD that veterans and service members face everyday.

    Performed by Stephen Achziger

