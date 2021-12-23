110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills

U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Connor Ringling, (left) and Staff Sgt. Jody Fuller, 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, conduct shoot, move communicate drills at the 110th Wing Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Michigan, Dec. 23, 2021. Security Forces members were meeting their annual requirements while conducting tactical reloads and weapons transitions between the M4 rifle and the 9mm pistol. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

