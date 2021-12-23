Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills [Image 7 of 7]

    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    12.23.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Staff. Sgt. Jody Fuller (center) clears his weapon as Tech. Sgt. Jay Sherman (right) and Staff Sgt. Connor Ringling, (right), 110th Security Forces Squadron, 110th Wing, Michigan Air National Guard, ensures weapons safety checks prior to conducting shoot, move communicate drills at the 110th Wing Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, Battle Creek, Michigan, Dec. 23, 2021. Security Forces members were meeting their annual requirements while conducting tactical reloads and weapons transitions between the M4 rifle and the 9mm pistol. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.23.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 10:06
    Photo ID: 6991447
    VIRIN: 211223-Z-LI010-1009
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills [Image 7 of 7], by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills
    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate Drills
    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills
    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills
    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills
    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills
    110th Security Forces conduct Shoot, Move, and Communicate drills

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air Force
    Security Forces
    Battle Creek
    Michigan National Guard
    Shoot Move Communicate
    110th Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT