    USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards [Image 2 of 2]

    USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.27.2021

    Photo by Sidney Sullivan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Fire Department hosted a special signing ceremony to renew community partnership with the Grafenwoehr Fire Department, April 27, 2021. Community leaders recognize the strength of their firefighters and fire department programs when joining forces to work together. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan)

    IMCOM-E
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    Lifetime Achievement Award
    Best Fire Department of the Year

