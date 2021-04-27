The U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Fire Department hosted a special signing ceremony to renew community partnership with the Grafenwoehr Fire Department, April 27, 2021. Community leaders recognize the strength of their firefighters and fire department programs when joining forces to work together. (U.S. Army photo by Sidney Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|04.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 04:28
|Photo ID:
|6991151
|VIRIN:
|210427-A-HT747-530
|Resolution:
|5596x3719
|Size:
|3.38 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards [Image 2 of 2], by Sidney Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards
