Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards [Image 1 of 2]

    USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards

    HOHENFELS, BY, GERMANY

    01.01.2021

    Photo by USAG Bavaria 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    In FY 2021, Installation Management Command-Europe bestowed Johann Koller, a fire prevention inspector with the USAG Bavaria Hohenfels Fire Department, a lifetime achievement award. (U.S. Army photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2021
    Date Posted: 12.23.2021 04:28
    Photo ID: 6991150
    VIRIN: 150101-O-OE810-453
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: HOHENFELS, BY, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards [Image 2 of 2], by USAG Bavaria, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards
    USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAG Bavaria Fire Department receives IMCOM-Europe awards

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMCOM-E
    USAG Bavaria
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    Lifetime Achievement Award
    Best Fire Department of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT