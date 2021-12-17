PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 17, 2021) Fire Controlman Seaman Noel Garcia, from Eoicianna, Fla., and MR 1st Class Bryan Gomez, from Lakewood, Colo., lower a Derbyshire eductor and hose down a ladder well to dewater a simulated flood aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a damage control drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
|Date Taken:
|12.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.23.2021 01:14
|Photo ID:
|6991094
|VIRIN:
|211217-N-YA628-2307
|Resolution:
|5732x4094
|Size:
|963.67 KB
|Location:
|PHILIPPINE SEA
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Damage Control Drill on Benfold [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Arthur Rosen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT