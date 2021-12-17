Damage Control Drill on Benfold

PHILIPPINE SEA (Dec. 17, 2021) Damage Control Fireman Apprentice Marrquel Rayshawn Cannady, from Durham, N.C., extinguishes a simulated fire in the laundry room of Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Benfold (DDG 65) during a damage control drill. Benfold is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Arthur Rosen)
