    Navy Research Cell Biologist earns Civilian of the Year Honors [Image 2 of 3]

    Navy Research Cell Biologist earns Civilian of the Year Honors

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2021

    Photo by Burrell Parmer 

    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 16, 2021) Dr. Clifford Morgan, of Washington D.C., a research cell biologist assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio was recently recognized as NAMRU San Antonio’s Fiscal Year 2021 Science Staff Civilian of the Year. Morgan, a 2015 graduate of George Washington University, has been supporting naval medical research and development for two years. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DOD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.16.2021
    Date Posted: 12.22.2021 09:05
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 
    Hometown: WASHINGTON, DC, US
    This work, Navy Research Cell Biologist earns Civilian of the Year Honors [Image 3 of 3], by Burrell Parmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Navy Outreach
    Navy Medicine
    America's Navy
    Forged by the Sea
    Know Your Military
    Naval Medical Research Unit San Antonio

