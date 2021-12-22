Navy Research Cell Biologist earns Civilian of the Year Honors

Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 16, 2021) Dr. Clifford Morgan, of...... read more read more Photo By Burrell Parmer | JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 16, 2021) Dr. Clifford Morgan, of Washington D.C., a research cell biologist assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio was recently recognized as NAMRU San Antonio’s Fiscal Year 2021 Science Staff Civilian of the Year. Morgan, a 2015 graduate of George Washington University, has been supporting naval medical research and development for two years. NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md. Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DOD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Burrell Parmer, NAMRU San Antonio Public Affairs/Released) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON – (Dec. 22, 2021) Dr. Clifford Morgan, of Washington D.C., a research cell biologist assigned to the Combat Casualty Care and Operational Medicine Directorate, Naval Medical Research Unit (NAMRU) San Antonio was recognized by NAMRU San Antonio Commanding Officer Capt. Gerald DeLong as the Fiscal Year 2021 Science Staff Civilian of the Year during an All Hands meeting held at the Tri-Service Research Laboratory, Dec. 6.



Morgan, a 2015 graduate of George Washington University, has been supporting naval medical research and development for four years.



“I joined the Navy as a contractor following a transfer from Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany so I could investigate biomedical advances to support the warfighter,” said Morgan. “I applied for federal service with NAMRU San Antonio to better drive my research goals, and support the Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine Department.”



Since being assigned to NAMRU San Antonio, Morgan has led or assisted in the completion of 10 projects for the Expeditionary and Trauma Medicine Department resulting in six manuscripts (two as first author), with another six in production.



“I have been a contributing or first author on 12 abstracts accepted at three internationally recognized conferences,” said Morgan. “Since becoming a Navy civilian in 2019, I have also accumulated approximately $700,000 in funding for my department.”



According to Morgan, beyond the scientific knowledge gained from the research that NAMRU San Antonio conducts, the most rewarding part of his job is supporting other staff members to accomplish their goals, improve their skillsets, and enhance their career development.



“The work that my colleagues and I perform at NAMRU San Antonio has the ability to provide scientific and biomedical knowledge directly to the warfighter,” said Morgan. “As long as I continue to work here, I aim to continue supporting the warfighter with the research we conduct in order to minimize as many future casualties as possible.”



Morgan attributes much of his success to the men and women with whom he works with.



“Working at NAMRU San Antonio has allowed me to meet and work with some incredible people, carrying out cutting edge research, that I would not have had the opportunity to be involved with anywhere else,” said Morgan. “Our research team of contractors are the lifeblood of my department, and the time, effort, and dedication with which they approach their jobs cannot be emphasized enough.”



According to Dr. Sylvain Cardin, NAMRU San Antonio’s chief science director, Morgan has been an exemplary employee in his position as a research cell biologist.



“Dr. Morgan has represented his department during numerous site visits, showcasing the accomplishments of his department and NAMRU San Antonio,” said Cardin. “Additionally, he has worked with junior staff to mentor their scientific growth by encouraging development of research ideas as well as guiding staff through data analysis and abstract writing, which has led to four staff members having abstracts accepted for presentation at two national meetings.”



According to Morgan, the Navy has allowed him to pursue a meaningful career, alongside his wife, Lt. Col. Emily Hathaway, who serves as an Army trauma surgeon at Brook Army Medical Center.



“Personally, the most important thing to me is to be a good father, role model and scientist for my two daughters,” said Morgan.



NAMRU San Antonio is one of the leading research and development laboratories for the U.S. Navy under the Department of Defense and is one of eight subordinate research commands in the global network of laboratories operating under the Naval Medical Research Center in Silver Spring, Md.



Its mission is to conduct gap driven combat casualty care, craniofacial, and directed energy research to improve survival, operational readiness, and safety of DOD personnel engaged in routine and expeditionary operations.