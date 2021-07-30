Oregon’s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence

Oregon Army National Guard 1249th Engineer Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Jeremiah Beckert (right), Staff Sgt. Angela Ackland (center) and Sgt. 1st Class Jerod Condit (left) pause for a photo together at the units Hall of Honor display at Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Oregon on July 30, 2021. The unit entered in the Quartermaster competition for Brigade and Battalion, Modification table of organization and equipment (MTOE), and received the Runner-up award for Calendar year (CY) 20/21. They were evaluated on 18 different areas after electronically uploading inventory and regulatory guidance documents to the Headquarters, Department of the Army. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Date Taken: 07.30.2021