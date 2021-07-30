Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Oregon’s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence [Image 2 of 3]

    Oregon’s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence

    SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES

    07.30.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    Oregon Army National Guard leadership members for 1249th Engineer Battalion gather for a group photograph at the Anderson Readiness Center, Salem, Oregon on July 30, 2021. The unit entered in the Quartermaster competition for Brigade and Battalion, Modification table of organization and equipment (MTOE), and received the Runner-up award for Calendar year (CY) 20/21. They were evaluated on 18 different areas after electronically uploading inventory and regulatory guidance documents to the Headquarters, Department of the Army. (from Left to right) Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Jeremiah Beckert, Sgt. 1st Class Jerod Condit, Staff Sgt. Angela Ackland and Sgt. Maj. Christian Watts. (National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.30.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 23:17
    Photo ID: 6990085
    VIRIN: 210730-Z-CH590-0018
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 4.09 MB
    Location: SALEM, OR, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Oregon’s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence [Image 3 of 3], by MSgt John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Oregon’s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence
    Oregon’s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence
    Oregon’s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Oregon&rsquo;s 1249th Engineer Battalion recognized nationally for logistics excellence

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Army
    Army National Guard
    U.S. National Guard
    1249th Engineer Battalion

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT