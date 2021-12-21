211221-N-XZ205-1098

SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Sailors assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Directorate for Administration, pose for a photo with Cmdr. Joshua Miller, NMRTC San Diego’s Director for Administration (left) and Hospital Corpsman Master Chief Michael Tabura, NMRTC San Diego’s Directorate for Administration senior enlisted leader (right), after a frocking ceremony at the hospital Dec. 21. The frocking ceremony was held for Sailors assigned to NMRTC San Diego's Directorate for Administration who have been selected to advance to the next paygrade. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.21.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:44 Photo ID: 6989625 VIRIN: 211221-N-XZ205-1098 Resolution: 4441x3172 Size: 1.11 MB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NMRTC San Diego DFA Sailors Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.