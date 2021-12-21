Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NMRTC San Diego DFA Sailors Frocking Ceremony [Image 1 of 4]

    NMRTC San Diego DFA Sailors Frocking Ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    12.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique 

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    211221-N-XZ205-1006
    SAN DIEGO (Dec. 21, 2021) Retail Services Specialist 1st Class Joseph Musngni, a Sailor assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) San Diego’s Directorate for Administration, gets promoted during a frocking ceremony at the hospital Dec. 21. The frocking ceremony was held for Sailors assigned to NMRTC San Diego's Directorate for Administration who have been selected to advance to the next paygrade. NMRTC San Diego's mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality healthcare services and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMRTC San Diego employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in Southern California to provide patients with world-class care anytime, anywhere. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Mariterese Merrique)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NMRTC San Diego DFA Sailors Frocking Ceremony [Image 4 of 4], by PO3 Mariterese Merrique, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    frocking
    NMCSD
    Sailors
    DFA
    NMRTC San Diego

