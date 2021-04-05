Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison command chief at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 4, 2021. During her visit, Chief Bass met with Airmen and Guardians to discuss their experiences in the military to help shape the evolving cultures of the U.S. Air and Space Forces.
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 14:24
|Photo ID:
|6989594
|VIRIN:
|210504-F-SK775-2056
|Resolution:
|3599x3767
|Size:
|8.23 MB
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force visits Peterson AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
