Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force visits Peterson AFB [Image 2 of 2]

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alexus Wilcox 

    Peterson Schriever Garrison

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison command chief at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 4, 2021. During her visit, Chief Bass met with Airmen and Guardians to discuss their experiences in the military to help shape the evolving cultures of the U.S. Air and Space Forces.

    Date Taken: 05.04.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:24
    Photo ID: 6989594
    VIRIN: 210504-F-SK775-2056
    Resolution: 3599x3767
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force Chief JoAnne Bass CMSAF

