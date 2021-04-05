Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force JoAnne S. Bass is greeted by Chief Master Sgt. Boston Alexander, Peterson-Schriever Garrison command chief, upon her arrival at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, May 4, 2021. The garrison’s mission is to enable U.S Space Force and partner mission execution of eight functional space deltas and more than 80 mission partners across 22 world-wide locations.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 14:24 Photo ID: 6989593 VIRIN: 210504-F-SK775-2027 Resolution: 3120x4338 Size: 8.48 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force visits Peterson AFB [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Alexus Wilcox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.