211217-N-QU081-1011 BANDA SEA (Dec. 17, 2021) Sonar Technician Seaman Travis Bass, a native of Olgesby, Texas, and Sonar Technician 3rd Class Dente Hunte, a native of Orlando, Fla., conduct maintenance on the torpedo loading system, Dec. 17, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 11.19.2021 Date Posted: 12.21.2021 02:19 Photo ID: 6988639 VIRIN: 211217-N-QU081-1012 Resolution: 2500x1921 Size: 919.69 KB Location: OLGESBY, TEXAS, PHILIPPINE SEA Hometown: OGLESBY, TX, US Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Lake Champlain stays "ship shape" while underway in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Mallorie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.