211217-N-QU081-1011 BANDA SEA (Dec. 17, 2021) Sonar Technician Seaman Travis Bass, a native of Olgesby, Texas, and Sonar Technician 3rd Class Dente Hunte, a native of Orlando, Fla., conduct maintenance on the torpedo loading system, Dec. 17, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2021 02:19
|Photo ID:
|6988639
|VIRIN:
|211217-N-QU081-1012
|Resolution:
|2500x1921
|Size:
|919.69 KB
|Location:
|OLGESBY, TEXAS, PHILIPPINE SEA
|Hometown:
|OGLESBY, TX, US
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USS Lake Champlain stays "ship shape" while underway in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Mallorie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT