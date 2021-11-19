Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Lake Champlain stays "ship shape" while underway in the Philippine Sea

    USS Lake Champlain stays &quot;ship shape&quot; while underway in the Philippine Sea

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    11.19.2021

    Photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller 

    Carrier Strike Group ONE - CSG 1

    211217-N-QU081-1006 BANDA SEA (Dec. 17, 2021) Sailors aboard Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Champlain (CG 57) conduct maintenance on the torpedo loading system, Dec. 17, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Mallorie Miller)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2021
    Date Posted: 12.21.2021 02:19
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Lake Champlain stays "ship shape" while underway in the Philippine Sea [Image 2 of 2], by ENS Mallorie Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Philippine Sea
    USS Lake Champlain (CG 57)
    Torpedoes
    Indo-Pacific

