    Camp Zama, Zama City restart holiday tradition [Image 1 of 2]

    Camp Zama, Zama City restart holiday tradition

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    12.17.2021

    Photo by Noriko Kudo 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan Band performs during a holiday concert, titled “An American Holiday Festival,” Dec. 17 at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama City, Japan. This year marked the return of an annual collaborative holiday concert, the first to be held at the venue since 2019 due to its cancellation last year because of COVID-19.

    Date Taken: 12.17.2021
    Date Posted: 12.20.2021
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Zama, Zama City restart holiday tradition [Image 2 of 2], by Noriko Kudo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Camp Zama
    U.S. Army Japan
    U.S. Army Garrison Japan
    bilateral engagement
    imcom-pacific
    target_news_asiapacific

