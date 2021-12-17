Camp Zama, Zama City restart holiday tradition

The U.S. Army Japan Band performs during a holiday concert, titled “An American Holiday Festival,” Dec. 17 at Zama Harmony Hall in Zama City, Japan. This year marked the return of an annual collaborative holiday concert, the first to be held at the venue since 2019 due to its cancellation last year because of COVID-19.

