Camp Lemonnier Captain's Cup

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 14, 2021) – U.S. service members and staff participate in a cornhole tournament as part of the 2021 Captain’s Cup. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

Date Taken: 10.18.2021 Date Posted: 10.22.2021 Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ