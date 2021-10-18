Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Camp Lemonnier Captain's Cup [Image 2 of 7]

    Camp Lemonnier Captain's Cup

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Sippel 

    Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti

    CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (Oct. 14, 2021) – U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Ryan Shaifer (left), from Berkeley, Calif., and Senior Airman Erek Bowens, from Houston, Texas, discuss attack strategies during a cornhole tournament as part of the 2021 Captain’s Cup. Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti serves as an expeditionary base for U.S. military forces providing support to ships, aircraft and personnel that ensure security throughout Europe, Africa and Southwest Asia. The base enables maritime and combat operations in the Horn of Africa while fostering positive U.S.-Africa relations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jacob Sippel)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.22.2021 02:07
    Photo ID: 6900885
    VIRIN: 211018-N-AW702-0003
    Resolution: 3776x2517
    Size: 4.91 MB
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Hometown: BERKELEY, CA, US
    Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Lemonnier Captain's Cup [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Jacob Sippel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Djibouti
    Camp Lemonnier
    Captain's Cup

