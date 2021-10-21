211021-N-RO680-1067 U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 21, 2021) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 21, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin C. Zorich)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.21.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 23:28 Photo ID: 6900794 VIRIN: 211021-N-RO680-1067 Resolution: 2100x1398 Size: 193.75 KB Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Erin Zorich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.