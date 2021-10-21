Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erin Zorich 

    USS Carl Vinson

    211021-N-RO680-1227 U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (Oct. 21, 2021) An F-35C Lightning II, assigned to the “Argonauts” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 147, flies over Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70), Oct. 21, 2021. Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Erin C. Zorich)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 23:28
    Location: U.S. 7TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) Conducts Flight Operations [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Erin Zorich, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 70
    USS Carl Vinson
    Flight Deck Operations
    VFA 147
    F-35C Lightning II

