    Exercise Active Shield 2021: MCAS Iwakuni Marines neutralize simulated suspicious package [Image 6 of 8]

    Exercise Active Shield 2021: MCAS Iwakuni Marines neutralize simulated suspicious package

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessika Braden 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    A U.S Marine assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal inspects a simulated suspicious package as part of Exercise Active Shield at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 21, 2021. Due to the forward operating location of the air station, it is critical for the installation and its tenant commands to respond to potential crises on the air station. Exercise Active Shield, conducted annually, is designed to better prepare the station to quickly and safely carry out incident response procedures during base defense operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jessika Braden)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 23:08
    VIRIN: 211021-M-ND733-1447
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 
