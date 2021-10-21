Exercise Active Shield 2021: MCAS Iwakuni Marines neutralize simulated suspicious package

A U.S Marine assigned to Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal creates a range card in response to a simulated suspicious package during Exercise Active Shield at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Oct. 21, 2021. Due to the forward operating location of the air station, it is critical for the installation and its tenant commands to respond to potential crises on the air station. Exercise Active Shield, conducted annually, is designed to better prepare the station to quickly and safely carry out incident response procedures during base defense operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Jessika Braden)

