Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&PDC. [Image 2 of 2]

    Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&amp;PDC.

    BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Emilio Velez 

    Naval Medical Forces Support Command

    Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&PDC.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 19:30
    Photo ID: 6900511
    VIRIN: 211020-N-WB720-483
    Resolution: 640x480
    Size: 116.95 KB
    Location: BETHESDA, MD, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&PDC. [Image 2 of 2], by CPO Emilio Velez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&amp;PDC.
    Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&amp;PDC.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing &ldquo;Navy Medicine - Operating Forward&rdquo; to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&amp;PDC.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Navy Medicine #Surgeon General #AROC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT