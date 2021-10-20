Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&PDC.
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 19:30
|Photo ID:
|6900507
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-WB720-228
|Resolution:
|640x480
|Size:
|77.49 KB
|Location:
|BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
Deputy Surgeon General, RADM Gayle Shaffer briefing “Navy Medicine - Operating Forward” to the Advanced Readiness Officer Course (AROC), at NML&PDC.
