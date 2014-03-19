DHA Assistant Director tours 15th MDG

Dr. Brian Lein, Defense Health Agency assistant director, examines tools utilized by the Biomedical Equipment Technician shop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2021. The BMET shop provides both in-clinic service, and a workshop to service equipment that is used by the 15th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)
