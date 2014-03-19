Dr. Brian Lein, Defense Health Agency assistant director, examines tools utilized by the Biomedical Equipment Technician shop at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2021. The BMET shop provides both in-clinic service, and a workshop to service equipment that is used by the 15th Medical Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.19.2014 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 18:14 Photo ID: 6900438 VIRIN: 211019-F-DT029-0367 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 6.62 MB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, DHA Assistant Director tours 15th MDG [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.