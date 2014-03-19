DHA Assistant Director tours 15th MDG

Staff Sgt. Mark Hernandez, 15th Medical Support Squadron NCOIC contract management, briefs Dr. Brian Lein, Defense Health Agency assistant director, about medical warehouse operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2021. The warehouse houses medical equipment utilized by the 15th Medical Group along with the Biomedical Equipment Technician shop, a unit that provides medical maintenance to the clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

