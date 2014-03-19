Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DHA Assistant Director tours 15th MDG [Image 6 of 7]

    DHA Assistant Director tours 15th MDG

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2014

    Photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    Staff Sgt. Mark Hernandez, 15th Medical Support Squadron NCOIC contract management, briefs Dr. Brian Lein, Defense Health Agency assistant director, about medical warehouse operations at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, Oct. 19, 2021. The warehouse houses medical equipment utilized by the 15th Medical Group along with the Biomedical Equipment Technician shop, a unit that provides medical maintenance to the clinic. (U.S. Air Force photo by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson)

    VIRIN: 211019-F-DT029-0316
    This work, DHA Assistant Director tours 15th MDG [Image 7 of 7], by 1st Lt. Benjamin Aronson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    15th Wing
    DHA
    15th MDG
    COVID-19

