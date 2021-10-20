Lightning Challenge Day 3

U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen test their marksmanship skills for a firing exercise during day three of Lighting Challenge on Oct. 20, 2021, at Camp Butner, N.C. Lightning Challenge is an annual event that evaluates TACP specialists from across the globe through tests of agile combat employment, physical ability, and marksmanship skill, in order to identify the most outstanding multi-capable Airmen in the world. (U.S. Air Force video photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

