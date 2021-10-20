Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Lightning Challenge Day 3 [Image 4 of 4]

    Lightning Challenge Day 3

    CAMP BUTNER, NC, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Air Force Tactical Air Control Party (TACP) Airmen test their marksmanship skills for a firing exercise during day three of Lighting Challenge on Oct. 20, 2021, at Camp Butner, N.C. Lightning Challenge is an annual event that evaluates TACP specialists from across the globe through tests of agile combat employment, physical ability, and marksmanship skill, in order to identify the most outstanding multi-capable Airmen in the world. (U.S. Air Force video photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 16:48
    Location: CAMP BUTNER, NC, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lightning Challenge Day 3 [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TACP
    1CTCS
    competition
    Camp Butner
    Lightning Challenge
    LightningChallenge2021

