AV-8B LHD Flight Operations

An AV-8B pilot assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a vertical landing aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 19. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Six is underway for PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. PMINT is the first at-sea period in the MEU's Predeployment Training Program; it aims to increase interoperability and build relationships between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

