An AV-8B pilot assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts a vertical landing aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 19. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Six is underway for PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. PMINT is the first at-sea period in the MEU's Predeployment Training Program; it aims to increase interoperability and build relationships between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)
|Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 16:37
|Photo ID:
|6900282
|VIRIN:
|211019-M-TM809-3222
|Resolution:
|7952x5304
|Size:
|4.65 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, AV-8B LHD Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
