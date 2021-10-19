Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AV-8B LHD Flight Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    10.19.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella 

    22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Lt. Col. Trevor Felter, AV-8B detachment officer in charge, assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for takeoff aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 19. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Six is underway for PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. PMINT is the first at-sea period in the MEU's Predeployment Training Program; it aims to increase interoperability and build relationships between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

    This work, AV-8B LHD Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Kearsarge
    Flight Operations
    PMINT
    Marines
    22ND MEU

