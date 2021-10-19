Lt. Col. Trevor Felter, AV-8B detachment officer in charge, assigned to the Aviation Combat Element, 22nd Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares for takeoff aboard amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), Oct. 19. The 22nd MEU and Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) Six is underway for PHIBRON-MEU Integrated Training (PMINT) in preparation for an upcoming deployment. PMINT is the first at-sea period in the MEU's Predeployment Training Program; it aims to increase interoperability and build relationships between Marines and Sailors. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Brittney Vella)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.19.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 16:37 Photo ID: 6900280 VIRIN: 211019-M-TM809-3184 Resolution: 4100x6147 Size: 1.21 MB Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AV-8B LHD Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Brittney Vella, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.