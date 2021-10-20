Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, Force Master Chief, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Freedom Hall staff during his visit to Recruit Training Command (RTC), Oct. 20. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 15:17
|Photo ID:
|6900051
|VIRIN:
|211020-N-ZW825-0294
|Resolution:
|2250x1500
|Size:
|2.36 MB
|Location:
|GREAT LAKES, IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT