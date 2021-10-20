Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, Force Master Chief, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Freedom Hall staff during his visit to Recruit Training Command (RTC), Oct. 20. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Byron C. Linder)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:17 Photo ID: 6900051 VIRIN: 211020-N-ZW825-0294 Resolution: 2250x1500 Size: 2.36 MB Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.