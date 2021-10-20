Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command [Image 1 of 3]

    NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command

    GREAT LAKES, IL, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Navy Recruit Training Command

    Force Master Chief Matthew Harris, Force Master Chief, Naval Education and Training Command (NETC), speaks with Recruit Training Command (RTC) staff during his visit to RTC. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy's only boot camp. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gabriel Bevan)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 15:17
    Photo ID: 6900050
    VIRIN: 211020-N-NO495-1001
    Resolution: 5689x3793
    Size: 1.9 MB
    Location: GREAT LAKES, IL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command
    NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command
    NETC Force Master Chief Visits Recruit Training Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RTC
    Boot Camp
    Navy
    Training Recruit Training Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT