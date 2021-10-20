Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) representatives from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum convened Oct. 18-20 to brainstorm and discuss ideas to improve the program and get more Soldiers involved. At the end of the Fort Drum BOSS Conference, roughly a dozen working groups presented proposals to a panel of command sergeants major for different life skills opportunities they would like to add to the program. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|10.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 13:05
|Photo ID:
|6899263
|VIRIN:
|211020-A-XX986-003
|Resolution:
|3860x3712
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division
LEAVE A COMMENT