Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division [Image 1 of 3]

    Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers (BOSS) representatives from across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum convened Oct. 18-20 to brainstorm and discuss ideas to improve the program and get more Soldiers involved. At the end of the Fort Drum BOSS Conference, roughly a dozen working groups presented proposals to a panel of command sergeants major for different life skills opportunities they would like to add to the program. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.18.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 13:05
    Photo ID: 6899259
    VIRIN: 211020-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 2228x1485
    Size: 791.63 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division [Image 3 of 3], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army’s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum BOSS conference reinforces how the Army&rsquo;s single Soldiers program supports 10th Mountain Division

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    IMCOM
    AMC
    Better Opportunities for Single Soldiers
    Fort Drum BOSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT