The first of three holiday runs will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 as the Fort Drum Sports, Fitness and Aquatics (SFA) staff hosts a Spooky Dash at Remington Park. Community members who pre-register for the Holiday Triple Crown Run Series will earn a holiday token after each race that attaches to their finisher’s medal. (Photo by Mike Strasser, Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs)
10.20.2021
10.21.2021
6899256
211021-A-XX986-002
3023x2931
1.87 MB
|Location:
FORT DRUM, NY, US
1
0
This work, Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series
