Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series [Image 1 of 2]

    Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2021

    Photo by Michael Strasser 

    Fort Drum Garrison Public Affairs

    The first of three holiday runs will begin at 9 a.m. Oct. 30 as the Fort Drum Sports, Fitness and Aquatics (SFA) staff hosts a Spooky Dash at Remington Park. Community members who pre-register for the Holiday Triple Crown Run Series will earn a holiday token after each race that attaches to their finisher’s medal. (Fort Drum FMWR graphic)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.21.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 12:56
    Photo ID: 6899255
    VIRIN: 211021-A-XX986-001
    Resolution: 1582x2048
    Size: 434.44 KB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series [Image 2 of 2], by Michael Strasser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series
    Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fort Drum FMWR offers new Holiday Triple Crown Run Series

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    Fort Drum
    5K run
    IMCOM
    Fort Drum FMWR
    Holiday Triple Crown

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT