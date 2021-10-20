U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffery M. Marshall awards Hayden Richardson with a framed copy of his photo along with a certificate attached to the back on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 20, 2021. Richardson won second place in the Air Force photo contest for the 9-12 age group. (This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 10.20.2021 Date Posted: 10.21.2021 13:02 Photo ID: 6899253 VIRIN: 211020-F-MO337-1004 Resolution: 6465x4315 Size: 2.85 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest [Image 5 of 5], by AB Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.