Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest [Image 1 of 5]

    Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2021

    Photo by Airman Jenna Bond 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Jeffery M. Marshall awards Hayden Richardson with a framed copy of his photo along with a certificate attached to the back on Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, Oct. 20, 2021. Richardson won second place in the Air Force photo contest for the 9-12 age group. (This photo has been cropped and color corrected to enhance the subject) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Jenna A. Bond)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 13:02
    Photo ID: 6899250
    VIRIN: 211020-F-MO337-1001
    Resolution: 6640x4431
    Size: 2.75 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest [Image 5 of 5], by AB Jenna Bond, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest
    Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest
    Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest
    Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest
    Hayden Richardson Wins 2nd Place in Photo Contest

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Awards
    Fairchild
    Photo Contest

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT