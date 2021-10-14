Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    nighttime air-to-air refuel training [Image 2 of 2]

    UNITED STATES

    10.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft sits on the flightline at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 14, 2021. The 39th Rescue Squadron conducted nighttime air-to-air refuel training, first receiving fuel inflight from a MacDill AFB KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and then the 39th RQS refueled two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters before returning to the installation for the night. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.14.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6897993
    VIRIN: 211014-F-CS001-1003
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.17 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, nighttime air-to-air refuel training [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Combat King II
    TAGS

    CSAR
    Pararescue
    HC-130J
    39th Rescue Squadron
    39 RQS

