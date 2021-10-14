An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft sits on the flightline at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 14, 2021. The 39th Rescue Squadron conducted nighttime air-to-air refuel training, first receiving fuel inflight from a MacDill AFB KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft and then the 39th RQS refueled two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters before returning to the installation for the night. (U.S. Air Force photo)

