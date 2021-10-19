An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, sits on the flightline at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 21, 2021. The Combat King II is the U.S. Air Force's only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform and is a C-130J variation that specializes in tactical profiles and recovery operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)
Date Taken:
|10.19.2021
Date Posted:
|10.21.2021 09:55
Location:
|FL, US
