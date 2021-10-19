Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combat King II [Image 1 of 2]

    Combat King II

    10.19.2021

    920th Rescue Wing Public Affairs

    An HC-130J Combat King II aircraft, assigned to the 920th Rescue Wing, sits on the flightline at Patrick Space Force Base, Florida, Oct. 21, 2021. The Combat King II is the U.S. Air Force's only dedicated fixed-wing personnel recovery platform and is a C-130J variation that specializes in tactical profiles and recovery operations in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo)

    Date Taken: 10.19.2021
    Date Posted: 10.21.2021 09:55
    Photo ID: 6897949
    VIRIN: 211019-F-CS001-1631
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 2.33 MB
    Location: FL, US
    CSAR
    HC-130J
    Personnel Recovery
    39th Rescue Squadron
    39 RQS

